Falcons to wear new gradient uniforms against Lions on Sunday

Matt Urben

The excitement of the Atlanta Falcons‘ 2020 uniform redesign was squashed by an offseason pandemic that’s kept fans out of training camp and limited stadium capacity around the league.

In Week 7, the team will unveil the gradient version of its new design against the visiting Detroit Lions. Take a peak at the gradient jerseys below, and be sure to check out Atlanta’s full uniform schedule for the season here.


Related

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 7 with Lions Wire

Practice squad tracker: Falcons sign 2 players, cut J.J. Wilcox

20 possible GM candidates for the Falcons in 2021

25 potential first-round draft targets for the Falcons in 2021

10 takeaways from Falcons' 40-23 win over the Vikings