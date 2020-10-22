Falcons to wear new gradient uniforms against Lions on Sunday

The excitement of the Atlanta Falcons‘ 2020 uniform redesign was squashed by an offseason pandemic that’s kept fans out of training camp and limited stadium capacity around the league.
In Week 7, the team will unveil the gradient version of its new design against the visiting Detroit Lions. Take a peak at the gradient jerseys below, and be sure to check out Atlanta’s full uniform schedule for the season here.
On Sunday, we rock the gradient uniforms 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kKef96qGkT
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 22, 2020
