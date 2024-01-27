Falcons want to interview LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton

The Falcons have requested to interview LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hankton has served as the Tigers' wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator the past two seasons.

Earlier this week, head coach Brian Kelly promoted Hankton to co-offensive coordinator along with quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan. LSU's former offensive coordinator, Mike Denbrock, left for Notre Dame last month.

The Rams interviewed Hankton for their offensive coordinator job in 2022.

The Falcons hired Raheem Morris as their head coach Thursday, and Hankton is the first known candidate for the offensive coordinator job to replace David Ragone.