Falcons waive DE Takk McKinley

The Atlanta Falcons have officially pulled the plug on defensive end Takk McKinley, waiving the former first-round pick on Monday after his recent fallout with the team over Twitter.
BREAKING: We have waived DE Takk McKinley.
📝 – https://t.co/0lYf0uk8wg pic.twitter.com/v67q3UuIu2
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 9, 2020
McKinley was frustrated that the Falcons didn’t move him at the 2020 NFL trade deadline, and called the team out for not taking a deal for what he claimed was the second year in a row.
Drafted with the 26th pick in 2017, McKinley’s fifth-year option was declined in the offseason by Atlanta. In 49 games with the Falcons, Takk recorded 53 solo tackles, 45 QB hits and 17.5 sacks.
