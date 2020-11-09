Falcons waive DE Takk McKinley

The Atlanta Falcons have officially pulled the plug on defensive end Takk McKinley, waiving the former first-round pick on Monday after his recent fallout with the team over Twitter.





McKinley was frustrated that the Falcons didn’t move him at the 2020 NFL trade deadline, and called the team out for not taking a deal for what he claimed was the second year in a row.

Drafted with the 26th pick in 2017, McKinley’s fifth-year option was declined in the offseason by Atlanta. In 49 games with the Falcons, Takk recorded 53 solo tackles, 45 QB hits and 17.5 sacks.

Related