Falcons waive safety and special teamer Jaylinn Hawkins

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who started 16 games last season, is looking for a new NFL home.

Hawkins was placed on waivers by the Falcons and will be available on the waiver wire today.

It won't be surprising if Hawkins gets claimed. He was a starter last year, he's only 26 years old, and a team that claims him will only have to pay him about $1.7 million for the rest of the season.

But this year Hawkins has played only sparingly on defense, and has made his primary impact on special teams, where he has played 81 percent of snaps this season.

Hawkins was a 2020 fourth-round pick out of Cal. He is in the final year of his rookie contract.