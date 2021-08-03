Falcons waive punter Sterling Hofrichter, sign Cameron Nizialek

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons waived injured punter Sterling Hofrichter and signed Cameron Nizialek as a replacement. Nizialek played college ball at the University of Georgia and spent a few weeks on Atlanta’s practice squad last year.

Hofrichter was drafted by the Falcons in the seventh round of the 2020 draft and started his entire rookie season. The former Syracuse standout punted 56 times for an average of 42.5 yards and long of 57 yards.

The Falcons resume training camp practice this morning after getting Monday off.

