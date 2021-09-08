Falcons waive punter Dom Maggio from injured reserve list

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Falcons signed punter Dom Maggio over the offseason to provide competition for Sterling Hofrichter, and now three days from the start of the 2021 regular season, neither player is on the team’s active roster.

Both Maggio and Hofrichter were waived/injured but would return to Atlanta’s injured reserve list after clearing waivers. On Wednesday, the Falcons waived Maggio from the injured reserve list with a settlement, reports ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Hofrichter remains on the team’s injured reserve list and former Georgia punter Cameron Nizialek is set to start in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

