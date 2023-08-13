Falcons waive Mykal Walker

The Falcons are moving on from one of their linebackers.

Atlanta is waiving 2020 fourth-round pick Mykal Walker.

Walker confirmed the news with a post on social media.

"I can't thank the Atlanta Falcons enough been a hell of a 3 years,” Walker posted. “Allowed me to achieve my dreams, I've [met] brothers for life, and brought my son into this world. My journey is far from over excited for what comes next!”

Walker has appeared in 49 games with 20 starts over the last three seasons. He recorded 107 total tackles for Atlanta last year with four tackles for loss, six passes defensed, and two interceptions. He also tallied his first career sack.

Earlier on Sunday, the Falcons announced they were signing linebacker Frank Ginda, who was the USFL’s defensive player of the year.