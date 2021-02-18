News that Atlanta would release safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey came down earlier on Thursday.

But when the Falcons announced the transactions, they included that quarterback Kurt Benkert has also been waived.

Benkert was signed to a futures deal just after the season on Jan. 4, before the hiring of General Manger Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith.

Benkert has been with Atlanta since signing on as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He was on the practice squad that season, but suffered a toe injury during the 2019 preseason and was placed on injured reserve.

He was on the practice squad in 2020 as well, though he was elevated to the active roster for Atlanta’s Week 11 matchup against New Orleans.

Falcons waive Kurt Benkert originally appeared on Pro Football Talk