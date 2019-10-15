Falcons waive/injured Matt Wile, sign John Wetzel

The Falcons announced Tuesday they have waived punter Matt Wile with an injury settlement. They signed offensive lineman John Wetzel to take Wile’s roster spot.

Wile injured his quadriceps before Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

In two games subbing for starting punter Matt Bosher this season, Wile punted six times for 290 yards, a 48.3 average.

The Falcons have had Wetzel on and off the 53-player roster this season, but he has yet to play in a game. In his career, Wetzel has played 40 games, with 24 starts, all with the Cardinals.

Atlanta also announced it signed tight end Carson Meier to the practice squad.