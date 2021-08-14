Falcons waive four players, one with injury designation

The Atlanta Falcons lost their first preseason game of the year on Friday, and on Saturday, four players lost their jobs. Defensive tackle John Atkins, cornerback Marcus Murphy, and offensive tackle William Sweet were waived, while J’Mon Moore was waived/injured.

We have waived/injured J’Mon Moore. We have waived John Atkins, Marcus Murphy and William Sweet. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 14, 2021

The Falcons have until August 31 to get their roster down to 53 players, but the first round of cuts which requires teams to get down to 85 players is Tuesday, August 16.

Related