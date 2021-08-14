Falcons waive four players, one with injury designation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Falcons lost their first preseason game of the year on Friday, and on Saturday, four players lost their jobs. Defensive tackle John Atkins, cornerback Marcus Murphy, and offensive tackle William Sweet were waived, while J’Mon Moore was waived/injured.

The Falcons have until August 31 to get their roster down to 53 players, but the first round of cuts which requires teams to get down to 85 players is Tuesday, August 16.

Related

Arthur Smith on loss to Titans: 'We did a very poor job of executing'

10 takeaways from the Falcons' 23-3 loss to Titans

Falcons Twitter reacts to Friday's preseason loss to Titans

Falcons suffer 23-3 loss to Titans in preseason opener

Recommended Stories