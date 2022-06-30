Falcons waive Dom Maggio

The Falcons waived punter Dom Maggio to make room for Bradley Pinion‘s signing.

The team announced the addition of Pinion earlier in the way, with the veteran punter signing a one-year deal.

Seth Vernon remains on the roster at the position to compete with Pinion.

Maggio, 24, signed a futures contract with the Falcons in January after spending some time on the team’s practice squad last year. He has never played a regular-season game.

He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2020, signing with the Ravens.

During his four-year college career, Maggio averaged 43.7 yards per punt.

