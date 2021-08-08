Falcons waive Deadrin Senat with injury designation

In this article:

The Falcons waived defensive lineman Deadrin Senat with an injury designation Sunday.

Senat went on the physically unable to perform list July 29.

The Falcons drafted Senat in the third round out of South Florida in 2018, and he was slowed by injuries in his time in Atlanta.

He played 15 games with two starts as a rookie and made 30 tackles.

But Senat has played only seven games, with no starts, since.

In his 22 games over three seasons, Senat made 34 tackles, four quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

