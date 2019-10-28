Falcons waive Danny Etling, D.J. White

The Falcons promoted Danny Etling from the practice squad to serve as their backup quarterback against the Seahawks on Sunday, but they don’t think they’ll have a need for his services in their next game.

Matt Ryan is expected to start in Week 10 when the team returns from a bye week to face the Saints in New Orleans. That will push Matt Schaub back to the No. 2 job, which is why the Falcons waived Etling on Monday.

Etling had been on the practice squad and seems likely to return now that his time on the active roster is done.

The Falcons also announced that they have waived cornerback D.J. White. White was signed off of the Eagles practice squad in Week Six and appeared in one game.