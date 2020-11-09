Falcons waive 2017 first-round pick Takk McKinley
The Falcons have officially pulled the plug on defensive end Takk McKinley, waiving the former first-round pick on Monday after his recent fallout with the team over Twitter. McKinley was frustrated that the Falcons didn’t move him at the 2020 NFL trade deadline, and called the team out for not making a deal for what he claimed was the second year in a row. The 25-year-old was a first-round selection by Atlanta back in 2017 out of UCLA and signed a four-year, $10 million rookie contract. In 49 games (25 starts) with the Falcons, McKinley tallied was 79 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 45 QB hits, and 2 passes defended