Falcons vs. Vikings: TV broadcast map for Week 9

The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and Minnesota Vikings (4-4) will face off in Week 9 and both teams will be starting different quarterbacks than they did last Sunday.

The Falcons will look to Taylor Heinicke after benching Desmond Ridder against the Titans in Week 8. The Vikings lost Kirk Cousins to an Achilles injury in a win over the Packers. Minnesota traded for Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs, but rookie Jaren Hall will get the start in Week 9.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Tune in this Sunday on FOX if you’re in the green-shaded areas on the TV broadcast map below.

Image: 506sports.com

