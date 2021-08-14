Falcons vs. Titans: Instant analysis from preseason opener

The Atlanta Falcons trailed 13-0 at halftime of Friday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, and would go on to lose by a score of 23-3. Both teams rested their starters, but the Falcons’ offense really struggled to do much of anything for most of the game.

Defensively, there was actually a lot to like for Atlanta, despite the lopsided score. Let’s take a look at how the Falcons’ offense, defense and special teams units fared in Friday’s preseason opener against the Titans.

Offense

Matt Schaub retired in the offseason and his replacements left a lot to be desired on Friday. Quarterbacks AJ McCarron and Feleipe Franks combined to complete just seven passes on 21 attempts. McCarron looked uncomfortable in the pocket during the first half, and for good reason. Atlanta's offensive line was abused up front by Tennessee's front seven. When there was protection, McCarron couldn't capitalize and Franks wasn't much better. The undrafted rookie QB completed just two of nine passes, but had the play of the day for the Falcons when he scrambled for 52 yards. Franks led the team in rushing with 76 yards on four carries. Atlanta's running backs carried the ball 14 times for just 41 yards, the best being Caleb Huntley's six-carry, 18-yard performance. It wasn't a good start for the Falcons' offense, but they weren't exactly well equipped due to the starters sitting.

Defense

On defense, there were bright spots all over. The players seemed to be adjusting well to Dean Pees' scheme and we saw a ton of creative blitzing throughout the night for Atlanta. Rookie defensive Ade Ogundeji, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and linebacker Dorian Etheridge were among the most impressive. The Falcons recorded four sacks, while allowing 138 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air. On the ground, the Titans rushed for 138 yards (3.7 yards per carry). It's clear that regardless of who lines up for Atlanta in Week 1, the defense is going to play fast, be aggressive and physical.

Special Teams

Younghoe Koo made one of two field goals and Cameron Nizialek averaged 54 yards on his six punt attempts. Avery Williams, Chris Rowland and Trevor Davis split kick return reps. Williams averaged 28.3 yards per return with a long of 38 yards. Neither Rowland nor Williams could do much in the punt return game.

