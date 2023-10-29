Falcons vs. Titans highlights Week 8
Watch the game highlights between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans from Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Will Levis will play his first NFL snaps on Sunday.
The 6-1 Eagles are upgrading their secondary.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues Sunday.
Campbell will support teachers in cities where he grew up, went to college and where he's played in the NFL.
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans have a bye in Week 7, which will give Ryan Tannehill even more time to rest his injured ankle.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
The Titans' defensive tackle said the team needs to figure out who on the 2-4 team still wants to play.
Van Jefferson will get a fresh start with the Falcons after seeing very little playing time with the Rams in 2023.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Falcons posted an incredible video of Bijan Robinson.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
