Falcons vs. Titans: Game info for Friday’s preseason opener

The Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans have become quite familiar with one another over the course of the 2021 offseason. Not only did the Falcons trade away All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Titans, Atlanta hired Tennessee’s former offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, to be head coach.

On Friday, the two teams will meet on the field for the preseason opener.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans: Game info

(AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Game time: Friday, August 13, 7:00 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX-5 Atlanta Radio: 92.9 FM "The Game" Stream: FuboTV, Falcons App

Depth charts

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Head-to-head matchup history

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Head-to-head meetings: 15 Matchup history: Titans hold 8-7 series lead over Falcons Most recent: September 29, 2019, Mercedes-Benz Stadium Outcome: Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10 Leading passer: Matt Ryan -- 397 yards Leading rusher: Derrick Henry -- 100 yards Leading receiver: Austin Hooper -- 130 yards

1

1