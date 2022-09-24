Falcons vs. Seahawks: Experts slightly favor Atlanta in Week 3

The Atlanta Falcons are staying out west as they take on the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday afternoon. You would have to go back to the team’s 2017 Super Bowl run for the last time Atlanta beat Seattle.

Neither team is entering this contest with a major advantage as the Seahawks are just 2.5-point favorites at home in Week 3. The playoffs don’t seem to be on the horizon for either team, according to FiveThirtyEight, but analytics aside, this game can change the course of the season for whoever wins.

In our Week 2 expert picks roundup, every analyst picked the Rams to win, which they did. This week, the Falcons actually have the advantage, according to multiple NFL writers.

Tipico Odds: Falcons -105 (-0.5) Name Publication Score Winner Lorenzo Reyes USA Today 16-13 Falcons Safid Deen USA Today 20-17 Falcons Nate Davis USA Today 24-20 Falcons Jarrett Bell USA Today 23-20 Falcons Greg Rosenthal NFL Network 18-17 Seahawks Vinnie Lyer Sporting News 23-20 Falcons Pete Prisco CBS Sports 26-20 Seahawks Will Brinson CBS Sports 10-9 Seahawks Mark Kaboly The Athletic — Falcons Eric Williams FOX Sports 23-21 Seahawks FiveThirtyEight 65% Seahawks

Make sure to tune in for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup in Seattle, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire