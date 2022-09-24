Falcons vs. Seahawks: Experts slightly favor Atlanta in Week 3
The Atlanta Falcons are staying out west as they take on the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday afternoon. You would have to go back to the team’s 2017 Super Bowl run for the last time Atlanta beat Seattle.
Neither team is entering this contest with a major advantage as the Seahawks are just 2.5-point favorites at home in Week 3. The playoffs don’t seem to be on the horizon for either team, according to FiveThirtyEight, but analytics aside, this game can change the course of the season for whoever wins.
In our Week 2 expert picks roundup, every analyst picked the Rams to win, which they did. This week, the Falcons actually have the advantage, according to multiple NFL writers.
Tipico Odds: Falcons -105 (-0.5)
Name
Publication
Score
Winner
Lorenzo Reyes
USA Today
16-13
Falcons
Safid Deen
USA Today
20-17
Falcons
Nate Davis
USA Today
24-20
Falcons
Jarrett Bell
USA Today
23-20
Falcons
Greg Rosenthal
NFL Network
18-17
Seahawks
Vinnie Lyer
Sporting News
23-20
Falcons
Pete Prisco
CBS Sports
26-20
Seahawks
Will Brinson
CBS Sports
10-9
Seahawks
Mark Kaboly
The Athletic
—
Falcons
Eric Williams
FOX Sports
23-21
Seahawks
FiveThirtyEight
65%
Seahawks
Make sure to tune in for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup in Seattle, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
