Falcons vs. Seahawks: Experts slightly favor Atlanta in Week 3

1
Deen Worley
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons are staying out west as they take on the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday afternoon. You would have to go back to the team’s 2017 Super Bowl run for the last time Atlanta beat Seattle.

Neither team is entering this contest with a major advantage as the Seahawks are just 2.5-point favorites at home in Week 3. The playoffs don’t seem to be on the horizon for either team, according to FiveThirtyEight, but analytics aside, this game can change the course of the season for whoever wins.

In our Week 2 expert picks roundup, every analyst picked the Rams to win, which they did. This week, the Falcons actually have the advantage, according to multiple NFL writers.

Tipico Odds: Falcons -105 (-0.5)

Name

Publication

Score

Winner

Lorenzo Reyes

USA Today

16-13

Falcons

Safid Deen

USA Today

20-17

Falcons

Nate Davis

USA Today

24-20

Falcons

Jarrett Bell

USA Today

23-20

Falcons

Greg Rosenthal

NFL Network

18-17

Seahawks

Vinnie Lyer

Sporting News

23-20

Falcons

Pete Prisco

CBS Sports

26-20

Seahawks

Will Brinson

CBS Sports

10-9

Seahawks

Mark Kaboly

The Athletic

Falcons

Eric Williams

FOX Sports

23-21

Seahawks

FiveThirtyEight

65%

Seahawks

Make sure to tune in for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup in Seattle, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

