Falcons vs. Saints: Week 18 matchup flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will face off for the 106th time in Week 18, but while the Falcons have been eliminated from the playoffs, the Saints are still fighting for a spot in the postseason.

Next Sunday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been flexed from the 1:00 p.m. slot to the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot, the team announced over its Twitter account.

Our season finale against New Orleans has been pushed back to a late afternoon window. https://t.co/HQjfNOrk2D — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 3, 2022

For the Saints to make the postseason, they need to win their finale and for the 49ers to lose to the Rams. Given that the Falcons have officially been eliminated from the postseason, this is a prime opportunity to play spoiler against their biggest rival and end the season on a high note.

Related

Twitter reactions: Falcons fans say goodbye to playoffs Arthur Smith discusses Falcons' 29-15 loss to Bills 7 takeaways: Falcons' playoff hopes evaporate after loss to Bills

List