Falcons vs. Saints: How to watch, listen, stream Week 1 matchup
The 2022 NFL season begins on Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons. In Week 1, the New Orleans Saints come to town for their first game under head coach Dennis Allen, who replaced Sean Payton over the offseason.
Here’s everything you need in order to watch, stream or listen to Sunday’s NFC South showdown.
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
TV: FOX-5 Atlanta
Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
Stream: FuboTV (try it for free)
Line: Falcons +5.5
Depth Chart: Falcons
