Falcons vs. Saints: Highlights from Week 18 matchup

The Atlanta Falcons got off to a fast start in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints before going into halftime tied up at 17. However, the same issues that have plagued this team all season came back to haunt the Falcons in the second half.

Atlanta was held scoreless in the final two quarters of Sunday’s 48-17 loss to the Saints. The outcome wouldn’t have mattered for Atlanta as the Buccaneers pulled off a 9-0 win over the Panthers to secure the NFC South title.

Let’s go through the big plays from Week 18 and see where it all went wrong for the Falcons.

Jonnu Smith scores first TD of the game

Derek Carr connects with Shaheed for 20-yard gain

Carr to Shaheed for 20 yards ✅ 📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/dfKyogv2Bx — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024

Saints even the score at 7

Great throw Carr & great catch A.T. 🫡 📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/XZfwjvdUlX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024

Bijan takes it 71 yards for the score

Saints answer with another TD

Desmond Ridder throws interception

Chris Olave scores bobbling touchdown

Saints continue to pile onto the Falcons defense

Desmond Ridder misses an open Bijan Robinson

A.T. Perry makes big-time catch

Payton Turner recovers Falcons fumble

Welcome back Payton Turner! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Hij6vQDfvA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024

Saints extend their lead over the Falcons

Carr's 4th TD pass of the game A.T.'s 2nd TD grab have a day, fellas#Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/I0jDL4B7y5 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024

Desmond Ridder gets intercepted again

HONEY BADGER TAKES WHAT HE WANTS 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/aZmHv2wjsa — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024

Saints score from victory formation

Take it away Jamaal 😏#Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/L8vZjocAzQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024

Arthur Smith upset with Saints coach Dennis Allen

Oh boy. #Falcons HC Arthur Smith just went OFF on #Saints HC Dennis Allen for scoring a late garbage-time touchdown. "That's f****** bulls***!"pic.twitter.com/mPcekQYhvE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 7, 2024

Full Week 18 highlights

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire