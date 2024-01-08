Falcons vs. Saints: Highlights from Week 18 matchup
The Atlanta Falcons got off to a fast start in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints before going into halftime tied up at 17. However, the same issues that have plagued this team all season came back to haunt the Falcons in the second half.
Atlanta was held scoreless in the final two quarters of Sunday’s 48-17 loss to the Saints. The outcome wouldn’t have mattered for Atlanta as the Buccaneers pulled off a 9-0 win over the Panthers to secure the NFC South title.
Let’s go through the big plays from Week 18 and see where it all went wrong for the Falcons.
Jonnu Smith scores first TD of the game
Easy money for @Easymoney_81 💰
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/KnSFsphhPf
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 7, 2024
Derek Carr connects with Shaheed for 20-yard gain
Carr to Shaheed for 20 yards ✅
📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/dfKyogv2Bx
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
Saints even the score at 7
Great throw Carr & great catch A.T. 🫡
📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/XZfwjvdUlX
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
Bijan takes it 71 yards for the score
.@Bijan5Robinson goes all the way!!!
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/YenonZsFtD
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 7, 2024
Saints answer with another TD
The first TD of Kendre Miller's career 🤝
📺 @NFLonCBS | @Offical_dre11 pic.twitter.com/b55e4txDAm
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
Desmond Ridder throws interception
TAE TAKES THOSE.
📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/LjsyDbReyU
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
Chris Olave scores bobbling touchdown
CHRIS OLAVE. You are insane 🤯
📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/DhuvvklaSK
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
Saints continue to pile onto the Falcons defense
Same Sheed, Different Day.
📺 @NFLonCBS | @RashidShaheed pic.twitter.com/IBqDrieqfC
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
Desmond Ridder misses an open Bijan Robinson
UGO. ❌
SAINTS BALL.
📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/QilrTdwwBy
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
A.T. Perry makes big-time catch
A.T. Perry. DAWG.
📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/6ITAVmNo7l
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
Payton Turner recovers Falcons fumble
Welcome back Payton Turner!
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Hij6vQDfvA
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
Saints extend their lead over the Falcons
Carr's 4th TD pass of the game
A.T.'s 2nd TD grab
have a day, fellas#Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/I0jDL4B7y5
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
Desmond Ridder gets intercepted again
HONEY BADGER
TAKES WHAT HE WANTS
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/aZmHv2wjsa
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
Saints score from victory formation
Take it away Jamaal 😏#Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/L8vZjocAzQ
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024
Arthur Smith upset with Saints coach Dennis Allen
Oh boy. #Falcons HC Arthur Smith just went OFF on #Saints HC Dennis Allen for scoring a late garbage-time touchdown.
"That's f****** bulls***!"pic.twitter.com/mPcekQYhvE
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 7, 2024
Full Week 18 highlights
