Falcons vs. Saints: Game information and series history

It’s been a minute since the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints last played a game that counted for anything other than bragging rights, and while Sunday’s matchup isn’t exactly the NFL’s game of the week, the Falcons’ season potentially hinges on the outcome.

With a win, Atlanta would improve to 4-4 and be very much alive in the NFC playoff race. A loss would make it extremely difficult for the Falcons to finish with a winning record, considering they still have games left against the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s NFC South showdown in New Orleans.

Falcons vs. Saints: Week 9 Game Information

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome

TV: FOX 5 Atlanta

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FuboTV (try it free)

Series History

Matt Ryan, Drew Brees

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Games: 104 (1 playoff matchup)

Series record: Falcons hold 53-51 lead

Streak: Saints have won 3 straight

Most recent: Saints 21, Falcons 16 (12/6/2020)

Odds: Saints favored by 6.5

Per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook, the Falcons are 6.5-point underdogs against the home Saints. https://t.co/cYQ3GFKvJt — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 6, 2021

Week 9 injury reports

On Friday, Atlanta wrapped up its final practice of the week, ruling out wide receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. https://t.co/2y4YIQjJFn — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 6, 2021

Ty Montgomery and Carl Granderson were ruled out on the final New Orleans Saints injury report vs. Atlanta Falcons https://t.co/rSo7O33FtX — TheSaintsWire (@TheSaintsWire) November 6, 2021

Story continues

Atlanta to wear white uniforms

Our rivalry week uniform combo 👀 Full schedule: https://t.co/v0sqKEYNct pic.twitter.com/VaspYiWup0 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 4, 2021

Falcons Week 9 hype video

Updated Falcons 53-man roster and practice squad

Falcons elevate RB Qadree Ollison to active roster https://t.co/v0bzahGs43 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 6, 2021

Falcons FREE Week 9 challenge

Think you know the Falcons well? Already have this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints all figured out? https://t.co/EMm5YClGcL — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 6, 2021

13 storylines to follow in Week 9

Here are 13 storylines to follow entering this weekend’s NFC South showdown in New Orleans. https://t.co/o2lNEHj0R9 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 5, 2021

2022 NFL draft order: Week 9

The Atlanta Falcons’ two-game winning streak came to an end after Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. https://t.co/bE8JZQv7vI — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 5, 2021

NFC playoff standings

After seven games, the Atlanta Falcons are one of six teams in the conference with three wins. https://t.co/7NYBbrt9xs — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 3, 2021

1

1