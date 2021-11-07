Falcons vs. Saints: Game information and series history
It’s been a minute since the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints last played a game that counted for anything other than bragging rights, and while Sunday’s matchup isn’t exactly the NFL’s game of the week, the Falcons’ season potentially hinges on the outcome.
With a win, Atlanta would improve to 4-4 and be very much alive in the NFC playoff race. A loss would make it extremely difficult for the Falcons to finish with a winning record, considering they still have games left against the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s NFC South showdown in New Orleans.
Falcons vs. Saints: Week 9 Game Information
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Caesars Superdome
TV: FOX 5 Atlanta
Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
Stream: FuboTV (try it free)
Series History
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Games: 104 (1 playoff matchup)
Series record: Falcons hold 53-51 lead
Streak: Saints have won 3 straight
Most recent: Saints 21, Falcons 16 (12/6/2020)
Odds: Saints favored by 6.5
Week 9 injury reports
Atlanta to wear white uniforms
Falcons Week 9 hype video
Updated Falcons 53-man roster and practice squad
Falcons FREE Week 9 challenge
13 storylines to follow in Week 9
2022 NFL draft order: Week 9
NFC playoff standings
