Falcons vs. Saints: 5 players to watch in Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons are 5.5-point underdogs entering their Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Both teams missed the playoffs last season, but the Falcons had a point differential of -146 points and the Saints were +29, which explains why New Orleans is favored.

Nonetheless, Falcons fans are excited to see the revamped roster take the field Sunday. With several new faces on both sides of the ball, make sure to keep an eye on these five players during Week 1.

OL Drew Dalman

Dalman won the Falcons’ starting center job, but not by much. The former fourth-round pick out of Stanford leapfrogged Matt Hennessy on the team’s initial depth chart. Head coach Arthur Smith said it was a tough decision, and that Dalman being the named starter for Week 1 “doesn’t mean it’s a lifetime appointment.” The Falcons struggled up front last year, particularly at the center and left guard positions. Hopefully Dalman is a step in the right direction for Atlanta.

CB Casey Hayward

The Falcons had a lack of cap space yet again this offseason which limited what the team could do in free agency. One big name that Atlanta did land, however, was former Pro Bowl CB Casey Hayward. The 10-year NFL veteran has racked up 24 interceptions over his career. Hayward is a significant upgrade from last year’s starter, Fabian Moreau. With Hayward on one side and Terrell on the other, the Falcons secondary could potentially be a strength this season.

LB Mykal Walker

Walker is officially a starting linebacker and he won’t have to worry about Deion Jones breathing down his neck. The Falcons placed Jones on the injured reserve list, leaving Walker and Rashaan Evans to man the middle of the defense. Walker still needs to produce this season since the team drafted LB Troy Andersen in the second round. The former Fresno State standout waited two years for this opportunity and now he finally gets to prove it on the field.

WR Drake London

London had a highlight-reel catch in the preseason opener, but the first-round pick injured his knee in the process. Fortunately, London returned to practice Tuesday and was a limited participant on Wednesday. Smith said the team would wait until the end of the week to determine London’s status, but it’s good to see he’s progressing. If he suits up on Sunday, make sure to keep your eyes on London.

QB Marcus Mariota

The quarterback position is always the focal point, but especially so for the Falcons this year. After 13 seasons, the team traded away Matt Ryan and replaced him with former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota. Head coach Arthur Smith is the man who initially benched Mariota in favor of Ryan Tannehill back when the pair was together in Tennessee. After spending two seasons backing up Derek Carr in Las Vegas, Mariota has a chance to salvage his one-promising career under Smith in Atlanta.

