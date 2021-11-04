Falcons vs. Saints: 13 storylines to follow in Week 9

The Atlanta Falcons will get their first taste of their most-hated rival in Week 9 when they head to New Orleans for an NFC South showdown against the Saints. This marks the first game between these two teams since Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired in 2020.

In place of Brees was Jameis Winston — who tore his ACL in Week 8 and is out for the remainder of the season — but now will either be Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill. Here are 13 storylines to follow ahead of this weekend’s matchup.

Can Kyle Pitts bounce back?

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Pitts was the talk of the NFL after two consecutive games with over 110 yards. The rookie came back to reality in Week 8, catching just two passes for 13 yards in a game without Calvin Ridley playing. After being used more as an in-line tight end earlier in the season, Pitts has been lining up as a receiver more and more. We’ll see if that changes in Pitts’ first taste of the NFC South’s biggest rivalry game.

Can offensive line hold up against Saints D?

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

During two meetings last season, the Saints sacked Matt Ryan 11 total times. This is troubling for a Falcons offensive line that has struggled in pass protection all year. Kaleb McGary and Cam Jordan have had some good battles in the past, and McGary will have to be at his best so Ryan doesn’t wind up battered and bloody again.

Can run defense rebound from rough outing vs. Panthers?

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons’ defense has been scrappy, but last Sunday, this group simply could not stop the run. Playing the Panthers WITHOUT Christian McCaffrey, Atlanta still allowed over 200 rushing yards. Without Jameis Winston, the Saints are sure to pound the rock with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. This will be a key matchup in Week 9.

Who will step up in Ridley's absence?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, it was Tajae Sharpe who picked up the slack (not that the Falcons’ offense was able to do much of anything). Sharpe finished with a game-high five catches for 58 yards in Week 8. Look for Atlanta to spread the ball around and not force it to Pitts as much in Week 9.

Mykal Walker: Can he get on the field?

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Walker has struggled to get anything other than special teams reps this season, but the young linebacker has played well when he has been out there. Considering how poorly the linebackers played against the run in Week 8, we’d hope Walker can get some meaningful reps in Week 9 in New Orleans.

James Vaughters' chance to make an impact

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Vaughters is one of those guys who seemingly always plays well but rarely gets a shot. The outside linebacker again played well in Week 8, earning one of the team’s highest defensive grades from Pro Football Focus. Vaughters was already flexed from the practice squad twice, so the Falcons were forced to sign him to the active roster this week. We’ll see if he can make the most of his opportunity against New Orleans.

Saints QB situation

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Will it be Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill? Considering the Falcons struggled with Hill in 2020 when he got the start for an injured Drew Brees, you have to think they’d prefer the less mobile Siemian. Atlanta has been unable to slow down any quarterback with even the slightest bit of mobility this season.

Slot corner platoon

(AP Photo/John Amis)

Isaiah Oliver finally looked to be carving himself a nice role as the team’s slot/nickel corner, but his injury has left Atlanta to rely on a platoon of guys, including Avery Williams, Richie Grant and Darren Hall. It’ll be interesting to see who gets the bulk of reps against New Orleans after an underwhelming defensive performance in Week 8.

Who starts at punter?

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Dustin Colquitt has done an okay job since taking over for injured starter Cameron Nizialek. The Falcons haven’t activated Nizialek yet, but the punter was seen back at practice this week. So you have to wonder if he gets back on the field in Week 9, or if the team decides to be cautious and stay with Colquitt.

Erik Harris encore?

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Erik Harris hasn’t had a great season, but he looked engaged and physical in Week 8. Neither Harris, nor Duron Harmon were big-name free agents, but rather affordable players that were capable of starting. Considering Richie Grant has been getting more time at safety along with Jaylinn Hawkins’ emergence, will Harris get the chance for an encore performance in Week 9?

Falcons RB split

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Will it be Davis or Patterson to carry the bulk of the load against the Saints? Things seemed to be shifting in favor of Patterson prior to Week 8, but the two running backs each carried the ball nine times on Sunday. Davis was a little more efficient against his former team, so look for it to swing in his favor in Week 9 as Patterson may be needed more in the passing game.

Can Matt Ryan have a bounceback performance?

(AP Photo/John Amis)

Ryan had his hand stepped on in Week 8, and things would only get worse from there. Under intense pressure up front, Ryan threw for just 146 yards with two interceptions against Carolina. The former MVP probably won’t have Calvin Ridley, and will again be up against heavy pressure. Can Ryan bounce back against a good Saints team?

Does Marvin Hall get on the field?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Hall isn’t exactly Calvin Ridley, but the speedy receiver averages over 20 yards per reception and has experience playing with Matt Ryan in 2017 and 2018. Hall was signed to the practice squad earlier this week, so we’ll see if he is activated for Sunday’s game.

