Falcons vs. Ravens: Final injury report for Week 16 matchup
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will look to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) in Week 16.
As you would expect, the Ravens are favored at home, but the Falcons’ chances of winning have improved dramatically following Thursday’s injury report. Baltimore ruled out three players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Calais Campbell, for Saturday’s game.
Atlanta listed just one player on the team’s final injury report. Reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday’s game after missing all three days of practice.
Check out the full injury report for both teams heading into Week 16 below.
Falcons Week 16 injury report
Player
Injury
Tue
Wed
Thu
Status
Chuma Edoga
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
–
DNP
–
Ravens Week 16 injury report
Player
Injury
Tue
Wed
Thu
Status
Calais Campbell
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
JK Dobbins
Rest
DNP
Justin Houston
Rest
DNP
Lamar Jackson
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Morgan Moses
Rest
DNP
Marcus Peters
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Ronnie Stanley
Rest
DNP
LP
DNP
Kevin Zeitler
Rest
DNP
Tyler Huntley
Shoulder
LP
LP
QUEST.
Jason Pierre-Paul
Rest
DNP
Falcons 7-round mock draft: QB in Round 1?
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
In our first Falcons mock of the year, the team picks Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud at pick No. 7. Check out all seven rounds of our latest mock draft HERE!
[listicle id=107520]