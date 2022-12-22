Falcons vs. Ravens: Final injury report for Week 16 matchup

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will look to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) in Week 16.

As you would expect, the Ravens are favored at home, but the Falcons’ chances of winning have improved dramatically following Thursday’s injury report. Baltimore ruled out three players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Calais Campbell, for Saturday’s game.

Atlanta listed just one player on the team’s final injury report. Reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday’s game after missing all three days of practice.

Check out the full injury report for both teams heading into Week 16 below.

Falcons Week 16 injury report

Player

Injury

Tue

Wed

Thu

Status

Chuma Edoga

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

 –

DNP

  –

 

Ravens Week 16 injury report

Player

Injury

Tue

Wed

Thu

Status

Calais Campbell

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

JK Dobbins

Rest

DNP

Justin Houston

Rest

DNP

Lamar Jackson

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Morgan Moses

Rest

DNP

Marcus Peters

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Ronnie Stanley

Rest

DNP

LP

DNP

Kevin Zeitler

Rest

DNP

Tyler Huntley

Shoulder

LP

LP

QUEST.

Jason Pierre-Paul

Rest

DNP

 

