Falcons vs. Ravens: Final injury report for Week 16 matchup

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will look to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) in Week 16.

As you would expect, the Ravens are favored at home, but the Falcons’ chances of winning have improved dramatically following Thursday’s injury report. Baltimore ruled out three players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Calais Campbell, for Saturday’s game.

Atlanta listed just one player on the team’s final injury report. Reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday’s game after missing all three days of practice.

Check out the full injury report for both teams heading into Week 16 below.

Falcons Week 16 injury report

Player Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Chuma Edoga Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Cordarrelle Patterson Rest – DNP –

Ravens Week 16 injury report

Player Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Calais Campbell Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT JK Dobbins Rest DNP Justin Houston Rest DNP Lamar Jackson Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Morgan Moses Rest DNP Marcus Peters Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT Ronnie Stanley Rest DNP LP DNP Kevin Zeitler Rest DNP Tyler Huntley Shoulder LP LP QUEST. Jason Pierre-Paul Rest DNP

Falcons 7-round mock draft: QB in Round 1?

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

In our first Falcons mock of the year, the team picks Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud at pick No. 7. Check out all seven rounds of our latest mock draft HERE!

[listicle id=107520]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire