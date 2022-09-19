Falcons vs. Rams: Highlights from Week 2 matchup

The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams played one of the NFL’s most entertaining games over the weekend. What appeared to be an early blowout ended up coming down to the final seconds, with the Rams nearly blowing a 28-3 lead in the second half.

Falcons rookie WR Drake London caught the first touchdown of his NFL career, CB Darren Hall forced and recovered a fumble, and rookie LB Troy Andersen blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown.

Check out all the highlights from Sunday’s game below.

Darren Hall forces fumble in 4th quarter

Troy Andersen blocks punt, Lorenzo Carter scoops and scores

Olamide Zaccheaus TD catch

Mykal Walker picks off Matthew Stafford

Drake London's first career TD catch

Casey Hayward records 25th career INT

Mariota stumbles, recovers and converts 4th down

KhaDarel Hodge with 39-yard catch

Mariota scrambles for the 1st down

Patterson keeps pregame tradition alive in L.A.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire