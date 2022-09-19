Falcons vs. Rams: Highlights from Week 2 matchup
The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams played one of the NFL’s most entertaining games over the weekend. What appeared to be an early blowout ended up coming down to the final seconds, with the Rams nearly blowing a 28-3 lead in the second half.
Falcons rookie WR Drake London caught the first touchdown of his NFL career, CB Darren Hall forced and recovered a fumble, and rookie LB Troy Andersen blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown.
Check out all the highlights from Sunday’s game below.
Darren Hall forces fumble in 4th quarter
Darren Hall said this isn't over.
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsLAR || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/Li59jndD57
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
Troy Andersen blocks punt, Lorenzo Carter scoops and scores
Teamwork makes the dreams work. @troy_andersen 🤝 @_zocarter
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsLAR || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/hCW0Bbr4qH
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
Olamide Zaccheaus TD catch
.@LlamaDay goes UNTOUCHED into the endzone‼️
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsLAR || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/e0RTxRrvSW
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
Mykal Walker picks off Matthew Stafford
Mykal Walker working to flip the script.
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsLAR || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/e9wdkbiHBK
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
Drake London's first career TD catch
A moment @DrakeLondon_ will never forget.
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsLAR || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/9kxKGSOBWA
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
Casey Hayward records 25th career INT
"I'll take that" –@show_case29
Casey Hayward with his 25th career INT and his 1st as a Falcon.
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsLAR || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/5gkFtJ5wBG
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
Mariota stumbles, recovers and converts 4th down
That's a first down in the scorebook.#DirtyBirds || #ATLvsLAR pic.twitter.com/hVCV5IuPMe
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
KhaDarel Hodge with 39-yard catch
Catch + Run = 1st down Hodge
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsLAR || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/RvsuMXV402
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
Mariota scrambles for the 1st down
Mariota knows how to earn a first down 😎
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsLAR || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/fr0MNlBgNk
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
Patterson keeps pregame tradition alive in L.A.
The best pregame tradition 🙂@ceeflashpee84 pic.twitter.com/cAzTAMJKgy
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
