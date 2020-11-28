Falcons vs Raiders: 4 things to watch for on Sunday

The Atlanta Falcons (3-7) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 12 .

The Falcons are coming off a 24-9 loss to the Saints where the offense was inexcusably bland and uninspiring. The Raiders are coming off a last-second loss the defending Super Bowl champs. Sunday’s meeting is crucial because while both teams are still mathematically in the playoff hunt, a win or loss could change how the Falcons approach Weeks 13 through 17.

Here are four things to watch for during Atlanta’s Week 12 matchup against Las Vegas.

1. Brian Hill

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

With Todd Gurley no longer available for the Falcons on Sunday, the Falcons will turn to Brian Hill to carry the load on Offense. Hill last started for the Falcons in Week 11 and 12 of 2019 when then-running back Devonta Freeman went down with an injury.

The Raiders’ rush defense is on par with that of the Falcons. Both teams have allowed 4.4 yards per carry but the Raiders have allowed for more rushing touchdowns. They’re second-worst in the league with 16 touchdowns allowed.

Despite only being featured in 28 percent of the offensive snaps, Hill has sometimes looked more electric than Gurley. Given how well the Falcons’ offensive line has played, despite last weeks performance, Hill could be a fantasy sleeper.

2. Third-down efficiency

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

In the last three games, the Falcons have been near the bottom of the league in third-down conversions with a rate of 30.5 percent. As highlighted by Raheem Morris throughout the week, the Falcons must put themselves in better position to give the offense the proper chance it needs to convert in those situations. Against the Saints last week, the Falcons went 2-for-14 on third down. You cannot win with those numbers.

On the flip side, the Raiders have been the second-best team in the league on third down over the course of the last three games, converting 53.1 percent. Looking at the season a

s a whole, the Raiders are first in the league with 51.6 percent conversion rate.

However, the Falcons have the ninth-best defense on third down, allowing a conversion rate of just 38.5 percent.

3. Darren Waller

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have done a poor job of covering tight ends all year long. This doesn’t get any easier in Week 12 as one of the NFL’s best will be coming to Atlanta. Sure, the Falcons did hold Jared Cook to only one reception for just six yards, but his three total receptions over the previous three games show it doesn’t take much to slow him down.. The Saints were also experimenting with an entirely new offense centered around backup QB Taysom Hill.

For the season, Waller has been Derek Carr’s favorite target with 60 receptions for just over 500 yards. Waller’s 83 targets lead the team. Waller is also the most targeted player in the league when in the red zone. Waller’s 14 red-zone targets place him higher than Green Bay’s Davante Adams and Minnesota’s Adam Thielen.

4. Falcons’ passing offense

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Falcons’ passing game was unable to bail the team out last Sunday against the Saints. However, in Week 12, the offensive unit could be poised to bounce back. The Raiders have allowed for over 2,700 yards passing yards and 16 touchdown receptions.

Over the last three games, Las Vegas has had one of the league’s worst passing defenses, allowing for over 300 yards per game. For comparison, the Falcons have allowed for just over 220 yards per game over that same span.

If Julio Jones is unable to play, this offense will likely struggle as the team has yet to find ways to work around Jones’ absence. The Raiders allow a 63.3 percent completion rate, one of the highest in the league. That number is somewhat inflated due to the Raiders allowing for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to complete nearly 80 percent of his passes in Week 11. It’s hard to fault a team for not slowing down the best offense in the NFL.

