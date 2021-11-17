Falcons vs. Patriots: Week 11 game info and series history

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots have played each other just once since their infamous Super Bowl matchup five years ago. As the two teams prepare to face off Thursday night, they appear to be headed in different directions.

The Falcons were embarrassed in a 43-3 blowout loss to the Cowboys in Week 10, while the Patriots notched their fourth straight victory, a 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s everything you need to know for Thursday’s Super Bowl rematch.

Patriots at Falcons - Week 11 game information

When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Fox-5 Atlanta, NFL Network

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Series History

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts during the third quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Series record: Patriots hold 9-6 advantage

Last matchup: Patriots 23, Falcons 7 (2017)

Streak: Patriots have won 6 straight

Falcons’ last win: Nov. 8, 1998

Odds: Patriots favored by 6.5 points

Falcons Tuesday practice updates

Bill Belichick has high praise for Kyle PItts

