Falcons vs. Panthers: Week 8 injury report

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and Carolina Panthers (2-5) will face off on Sunday, and for the first time all year, the Falcons are favored to win.

Atlanta was blown out by Cincinnati in Week 7, while the Panthers shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a few days after trading away running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Jaylinn Hawkins missed practice on Wednesday, but they won’t get much sympathy from the Panthers, who listed 14 players on their first Week 8 injury report.

Check out the full injury reports for both teams below.

Falcons Injury Report: Wednesday updates

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

CB A.J. Terrell

Hamstring

DNP

S Jaylinn Hawkins

Concussion

DNP

CB Dee Alford

Hamstring

LP

 

Panthers Injury Report: Wednesday updates

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

Illness

DNP

OT Taylor Moton

Illness

DNP

DT Daviyon Nixon

Illness

DNP

G Michael Jordan

Personal

DNP

RB Chuba Hubbard

Ankle

DNP

DT Matt Ioannidis

Concussion

LP

CB Donte Jackson

Ankle

LP

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

LP

LB Arron Mosby

Hamstring

LP

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Hamstring

LP

S Sean Chandler

Hamstring

LP

DB Myles Hartsfield

Hamstring

LP

CB Jaycee Horn

Ribs

LP

LB Cory Littleton

Groin

LP

Make sure to visit Panthers Wire for more updates ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Falcons Wire Links

[vertical-gallery id=104043]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories