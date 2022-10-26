Falcons vs. Panthers: Week 8 injury report

The Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and Carolina Panthers (2-5) will face off on Sunday, and for the first time all year, the Falcons are favored to win.

Atlanta was blown out by Cincinnati in Week 7, while the Panthers shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a few days after trading away running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Jaylinn Hawkins missed practice on Wednesday, but they won’t get much sympathy from the Panthers, who listed 14 players on their first Week 8 injury report.

Check out the full injury reports for both teams below.

Falcons Injury Report: Wednesday updates

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status CB A.J. Terrell Hamstring DNP S Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion DNP CB Dee Alford Hamstring LP

Panthers Injury Report: Wednesday updates

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status DE Marquis Haynes Sr. Illness DNP OT Taylor Moton Illness DNP DT Daviyon Nixon Illness DNP G Michael Jordan Personal DNP RB Chuba Hubbard Ankle DNP DT Matt Ioannidis Concussion LP CB Donte Jackson Ankle LP LB Frankie Luvu Shoulder LP LB Arron Mosby Hamstring LP WR Laviska Shenault Jr. Hamstring LP S Sean Chandler Hamstring LP DB Myles Hartsfield Hamstring LP CB Jaycee Horn Ribs LP LB Cory Littleton Groin LP

Make sure to visit Panthers Wire for more updates ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Falcons Wire Links

[vertical-gallery id=104043]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire