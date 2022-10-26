Falcons vs. Panthers: Week 8 injury report
The Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and Carolina Panthers (2-5) will face off on Sunday, and for the first time all year, the Falcons are favored to win.
Atlanta was blown out by Cincinnati in Week 7, while the Panthers shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a few days after trading away running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.
Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Jaylinn Hawkins missed practice on Wednesday, but they won’t get much sympathy from the Panthers, who listed 14 players on their first Week 8 injury report.
Check out the full injury reports for both teams below.
Falcons Injury Report: Wednesday updates
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
CB A.J. Terrell
Hamstring
DNP
S Jaylinn Hawkins
Concussion
DNP
CB Dee Alford
Hamstring
LP
Panthers Injury Report: Wednesday updates
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
DE Marquis Haynes Sr.
Illness
DNP
OT Taylor Moton
Illness
DNP
DT Daviyon Nixon
Illness
DNP
G Michael Jordan
Personal
DNP
RB Chuba Hubbard
Ankle
DNP
DT Matt Ioannidis
Concussion
LP
CB Donte Jackson
Ankle
LP
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
LP
LB Arron Mosby
Hamstring
LP
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Hamstring
LP
S Sean Chandler
Hamstring
LP
DB Myles Hartsfield
Hamstring
LP
CB Jaycee Horn
Ribs
LP
LB Cory Littleton
Groin
LP
Make sure to visit Panthers Wire for more updates ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
