Falcons vs. Panthers: Week 8 game info and series history

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) host the Carolina Panthers (3-4) in what will be a crucial game within the NFC South standings. After an 0-2 start, the Falcons have won three of four and have the chance to leave Week 8 with a winning record for the first time this season.

As for the Panthers, they’re in the middle of a four-game skid but are arguably the more talented overall team, especially on defense. Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s NFC South showdown in Atlanta.

Falcons vs. Panthers: Week 8 game information

When: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Watch on TV: FOX-5 Atlanta

Listen on Radio: 92.9 FM “The Game”

Game line: Falcons by 3.5 (per Tipico Sportsbook)

Per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook, the Falcons are 3.5-point favorites over the visiting Panthers.

Series History

Overall: Falcons hold 33-19 series lead over Panthers

Last meeting: Falcons won, 25-17 (10/29/2020)

Note: Falcons have won six of last seven vs. Panthers

Injury reports

Falcons vs. Panthers: Week 8 injury report

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says he expects LB Shaq Thompson to suit up against the Falcons in Week 8.

Behind Enemy Lines with Panthers Wire

The Panthers will get their first look at the Arthur Smith-led Falcons this Sunday.

To help us get some inside information for this Sunday's NFC South showdown, we went behind enemy lines with @ThePanthersWire

