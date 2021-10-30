Falcons vs. Panthers: Week 8 game info and series history

Matt Urben
·2 min read
On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) host the Carolina Panthers (3-4) in what will be a crucial game within the NFC South standings. After an 0-2 start, the Falcons have won three of four and have the chance to leave Week 8 with a winning record for the first time this season.

As for the Panthers, they’re in the middle of a four-game skid but are arguably the more talented overall team, especially on defense. Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s NFC South showdown in Atlanta.

Falcons vs. Panthers: Week 8 game information

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

When: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Watch on TV: FOX-5 Atlanta

Listen on Radio: 92.9 FM “The Game”

Stream: FuboTV (try it free)

Game line: Falcons by 3.5 (per Tipico Sportsbook)

Series History

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Overall: Falcons hold 33-19 series lead over Panthers

Last meeting: Falcons won, 25-17 (10/29/2020)

Note: Falcons have won six of last seven vs. Panthers

