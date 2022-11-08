Falcons vs. Panthers: Simulated Monday injury report
With another game to play in three days, the Atlanta Falcons don’t have time to dwell on Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The team must travel to North Carolina for an NFC South rematch against the Panthers on Thursday night.
While the Falcons didn’t actually practice on Monday, they were required to release a simulated injury report. Cornerback A.J. Terrell was one of four players listed as out for Atlanta.
Check out the simulated Monday injury report for each team below.
Falcons Simulated Monday Injury Report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
A.J. Terrell
Hamstring
DNP
Erik Harris
Foot
DNP
Matt Hennessy
Knee
DNP
Feleipe Franks
Calf
DNP
Panthers Simulated Monday Injury Report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Juston Burris
Concussion
DNP
Donte Jackson
Ankle
FP
Stephen Sullivan
Illness
FP
Chuba Hubbard
Ankle
LP
Frankie Luvu
Neck
LP
Rashard Higgins
Illness
DNP
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Illness
DNP
Derrick Brown
Illness
LP
Brian Burns
Shoulder
LP
C.J. Henderson
Finger
FP
Matthew Ioannidis
Back
DNP
Giovanni Ricci
Neck
FP
