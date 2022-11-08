Falcons vs. Panthers: Simulated Monday injury report

With another game to play in three days, the Atlanta Falcons don’t have time to dwell on Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The team must travel to North Carolina for an NFC South rematch against the Panthers on Thursday night.

While the Falcons didn’t actually practice on Monday, they were required to release a simulated injury report. Cornerback A.J. Terrell was one of four players listed as out for Atlanta.

Check out the simulated Monday injury report for each team below.

Falcons Simulated Monday Injury Report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status A.J. Terrell Hamstring DNP Erik Harris Foot DNP Matt Hennessy Knee DNP Feleipe Franks Calf DNP

Panthers Simulated Monday Injury Report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Juston Burris Concussion DNP Donte Jackson Ankle FP Stephen Sullivan Illness FP Chuba Hubbard Ankle LP Frankie Luvu Neck LP Rashard Higgins Illness DNP Laviska Shenault Jr. Illness DNP Derrick Brown Illness LP Brian Burns Shoulder LP C.J. Henderson Finger FP Matthew Ioannidis Back DNP Giovanni Ricci Neck FP

Falcons Wire Week 10 links

[vertical-gallery id=104820]

[listicle id=104951]

[vertical-gallery id=105017]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire