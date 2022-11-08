Falcons vs. Panthers: Simulated Monday injury report

Matt Urben
·1 min read

With another game to play in three days, the Atlanta Falcons don’t have time to dwell on Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The team must travel to North Carolina for an NFC South rematch against the Panthers on Thursday night.

While the Falcons didn’t actually practice on Monday, they were required to release a simulated injury report. Cornerback A.J. Terrell was one of four players listed as out for Atlanta.

Check out the simulated Monday injury report for each team below.

Falcons Simulated Monday Injury Report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

A.J. Terrell

Hamstring

DNP

Erik Harris

Foot

DNP

Matt Hennessy

Knee

DNP

Feleipe Franks

Calf

DNP

 

Panthers Simulated Monday Injury Report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Juston Burris

Concussion

DNP

Donte Jackson

Ankle

FP

Stephen Sullivan

Illness

FP

Chuba Hubbard

Ankle

LP

Frankie Luvu

Neck

LP

Rashard Higgins

Illness

DNP

Laviska Shenault Jr.

Illness

DNP

Derrick Brown

Illness

LP

Brian Burns

Shoulder

LP

C.J. Henderson

Finger

FP

Matthew Ioannidis

Back

DNP

Giovanni Ricci

Neck

FP

 

