Falcons vs. Packers: WR Davante Adams out Monday night

Both the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers will be shorthanded when they face off tonight on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

The Falcons’ secondary has been decimated by injuries but both receivers Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones will play, according to an NFL Network report on Monday morning.

As for the Packers, they will be without one of their biggest weapons. Wide receiver Davante Adams, who was listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, has tweeted that he won’t be playing tonight.

https://twitter.com/tae15adams/status/1313111901543555074

It’s a big loss for Green Bay, but this is not the one-dimensional Packers team fans are used to. Running back Aaron Jones is having a breakout year, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been nearly perfect through three games.

Adams is the team’s receptions leader, but No. 2 WR Allen Lazard currently leads the team with 254 receiving yards. Check back for tonight’s inactives list prior to kickoff.

Related