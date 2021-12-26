Falcons vs. Lions: Inactives announced for Week 16
The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, is officially out in Week 16.
Defensive lineman Tyeler Davison was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this morning. Here are Atlanta’s inactives for Sunday’s game.
WR Tajae Sharpe
QB Josh Rosen
DL John Cominsky
OL Josh Andrews
As for the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff is likely out after landing on the COVID reserve earlier this week while running back D’Andre Swift has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.
Atlanta is a 5.5-point favorite over Detroit in Week 16, according to the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.
