Falcons vs. Lions: Inactives announced for Week 16

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, is officially out in Week 16.

Defensive lineman Tyeler Davison was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this morning. Here are Atlanta’s inactives for Sunday’s game.

  • WR Tajae Sharpe

  • QB Josh Rosen

  • DL John Cominsky

  • OL Josh Andrews

As for the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff is likely out after landing on the COVID reserve earlier this week while running back D’Andre Swift has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Atlanta is a 5.5-point favorite over Detroit in Week 16, according to the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

