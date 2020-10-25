Falcons vs. Lions: Gameday hype video

The Atlanta Falcons will look for their second win of the season today when they host the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Fans will get to see the Falcons in their new gradient uniforms, which the team has yet to wear in a game this season. Check out these pregame videos for Atlanta’s Week 7 matchup with Detroit, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.
Falcons. Lions.
It's GAME DAY in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/YSCM79P5c6
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 25, 2020
New uniforms.
New field paint. 🔥#RiseUpandVote pic.twitter.com/qQFyDRcbqm
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 25, 2020
🔥 For the 🅰️ 🔥#RiseUpATL pic.twitter.com/mcUVRAjldz
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 25, 2020
