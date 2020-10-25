Falcons vs. Lions: Gameday hype video

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons will look for their second win of the season today when they host the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fans will get to see the Falcons in their new gradient uniforms, which the team has yet to wear in a game this season. Check out these pregame videos for Atlanta’s Week 7 matchup with Detroit, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.




