Falcons vs. Jets: How to watch, listen and stream tonight’s game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta FalconsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- New York JetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Zach WilsonAmerican football quarterbackLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Louis RiddickAmerican football player
After holding two joint practices over the weekend, the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets will face off on ESPN’s Monday Night Football for the final game of preseason Week 2.
The Falcons will likely be without first-round pick Drake London, while Jets QB Zach Wilson is out with a knee injury. But as we examined this morning, there are more than a handful of players with something to prove tonight.
Here’s your game information for Atlanta’s Week 2 preseason matchup against New York.
Game Information
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
Monday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Watch on TV
Channel: ESPN
Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
Referee: Clay Martin
Listen on Radio
Stream
Betting info (Via Tipico)
Spread: Falcons -2.5
Line: Jets (+115), Falcons (-140)
Over/Under: 36.5
Players to watch
Falcons vs. Jets: Seven players to watch during tonight’s preseason matchup on ESPN. https://t.co/ROWHGh5lEV
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) August 22, 2022
[lawrence-related id=99538,99525,99467,99400,99450,99413]
[vertical-gallery id=99394]
1
1