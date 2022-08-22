Falcons vs. Jets: How to watch, listen and stream tonight’s game

After holding two joint practices over the weekend, the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets will face off on ESPN’s Monday Night Football for the final game of preseason Week 2.

The Falcons will likely be without first-round pick Drake London, while Jets QB Zach Wilson is out with a knee injury. But as we examined this morning, there are more than a handful of players with something to prove tonight.

Here’s your game information for Atlanta’s Week 2 preseason matchup against New York.

Game Information

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

Monday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Watch on TV

Channel: ESPN

Announcers : Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

Referee: Clay Martin

Listen on Radio

Stream

Betting info (Via Tipico)

Spread: Falcons -2.5

Line : Jets (+115), Falcons (-140)

Over/Under: 36.5

Players to watch

Falcons vs. Jets: Seven players to watch during tonight’s preseason matchup on ESPN. https://t.co/ROWHGh5lEV — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) August 22, 2022

