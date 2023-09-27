Falcons vs. Jaguars preview Week 4
Here's everything you need to know when the Atlanta Falcons play the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Atlanta Falcons play the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Players will be on the field in London while animated versions of them play in "Andy's room."
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
If there ever was a chance of Kaepernick getting another chance, that time is gone. But that doesn't mean we should forget what was taken from him, or recognize how much he'd love to get one more shot.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.
Aaron Rodgers is gone, but Jordan Love is keeping the Packers relevant.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
Lillard is reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a three-team deal with the Suns.
The point spread for Broncos vs. Bears is telling.
The Bucks surprised everyone with a massive trade on Wednesday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats as we get closer to Week 4's fantasy action.
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.
"This week ... it's going to hit home" that LIV players aren't at the Ryder Cup.