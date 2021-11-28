Falcons vs. Jaguars: Game info and series history

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in a battle of divisional bottom-feeders. The Jaguars went full-rebuild mode over the offseason, brining in former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and drafting quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Falcons hired Arthur Smith as head coach and opted to pass on selecting a quarterback with their top-five pick. Instead, the team chose to retool around Matt Ryan and drafted pass-catching tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 pick.

Here’s everything you need to know for Atlanta’s Week 12 matchup in Jacksonville.

Game information

  • Week: 12

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

  • Stadium: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

How to watch

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

  • TV: FOX-5 Atlanta

  • Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

  • Stream: FuboTV (try it free)

Falcons Week 12 Injury report

The Falcons had two players, Cordarrelle Patterson and Deion Jones, listed as questionable, while Jonathan Bullard and Kendall Sheffield have been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Week 12 injury report: Jaguars

Falcons vs. Jags: Series History

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

  • Games Played: 7

  • Record: Falcons hold 4-3 lead

  • Streak: Falcons won last 3

  • Most Recent: Falcons 24, Jags 12 (2019)

Odds: Falcons by 2.5

  • (ATS): Falcons -2.5 (-108) | Jaguars +2.5 (-112)

  • O/U: 45.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Uniforms: White on black

Falcons drop Week 12 hype video

2021 draft class: Midseason grades for top 10

1

1

Recommended Stories