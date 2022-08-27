Falcons vs. Jaguars: Game information for preseason finale

The NFL season is just around the corner, but the Atlanta Falcons have one more preseason game left before they shift focus to their Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

On Saturday, the Falcons will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their third and final exhibition game. Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch, listen to, and stream Atlanta’s preseason finale.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Saturday, August 27

3:00 p.m. ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch, listen, stream

Local TV: FOX 5 Atlanta



Radio: 92.9 The Game

Stream: FuboTV, NFL+

The Falcons signed TE Tucker Fisk and released OT Rick Leonard on Friday. The team also released DB Cornell Armstrong from the injured reserve list with an injury settlement.

Make sure to check out our latest 53-man roster projection ahead of the team’s final cuts on Tuesday.

