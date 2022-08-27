Falcons vs. Jaguars: Game information for preseason finale
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jacksonville JaguarsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Atlanta FalconsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The NFL season is just around the corner, but the Atlanta Falcons have one more preseason game left before they shift focus to their Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
On Saturday, the Falcons will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their third and final exhibition game. Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch, listen to, and stream Atlanta’s preseason finale.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Saturday, August 27
3:00 p.m. ET
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia
How to watch, listen, stream
The Falcons signed TE Tucker Fisk and released OT Rick Leonard on Friday. The team also released DB Cornell Armstrong from the injured reserve list with an injury settlement.
Make sure to check out our latest 53-man roster projection ahead of the team’s final cuts on Tuesday.
Related
These 5 Falcons have the most to prove in preseason finale
Falcons roster tracker: Cornell Armstrong, Rick Leonard released
Falcons release OT Rick Leonard, sign TE Tucker Fisk
Falcons 53-man roster projection: Jared Bernhardt makes the cut
Kyle Pitts earns Falcons' highest PFF grade in loss to Jets
List
5 players with something to prove in Falcons' preseason finale