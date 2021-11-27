Falcons vs. Jaguars 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, how to watch online

Following a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home, Jacksonville (2-8) will be playing what should be a semi-winnable game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-6). It’s been tough over the last few weeks for the Jags, but things haven’t gone much better for Atlanta. It has suffered blowout losses the last two weeks against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, but those are both playoff teams, and Atlanta will look to bounce back against the struggling Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville will have the advantage of getting some injured players back. Tight end James O’Shaughnessy and center Brandon Linder have been brought back from injured reserve this week, but the team will be without No. 1 cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who suffered a concussion in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Falcons have their own injuries to deal with, as running back Cordarrelle Patterson and linebacker Deion Jones are listed as questionable. Defensive back Kendall Sheffield and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard are both out.

The Falcons are average to below-average on both offense and defense, and it could be a good opportunity for Jacksonville to get back in the win column for the third time this season.

Here’s all the info you need to watch or listen to Sunday’s game.

When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. EST

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Watch: FOX 30 (locally)

Listen: WJXL AM 1010 / FM 92.5 (locally), Sirius XM Radio (feed channel 226 for Jags, 380 for Titans)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)