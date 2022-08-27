Falcons vs. Jags: 6 takeaways from Saturday’s preseason finale

The Falcons got off to a rough start in their preseason finale against the Jaguars, but the team responded with a great defensive effort and an encouraging all-around performance.

Atlanta held on to defeat Jacksonville, 28-12, on Saturday, and now both teams will shift their focus to final roster cuts. Before Tuesday’s deadline gets here, though, here are six quick takeaways from the Falcons’ final exhibition matchup.

Desmond Ridder rebounds after INT on first throw

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Ridder got the start and threw an interception on his first pass of the game. The pick didn’t rattle the rookie, though, and he responded with a pretty nice overall game. Ridder led the offense up and down the field a number of times, and despite his two interceptions — one of which was a desperation pass on the final play of the first half — there was a lot to like on Saturday. Ridder finished 14-of-21 for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

RBs Caleb Huntley, Qadree Ollison ran the ball well

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Qadree Ollison each scored rushing touchdowns during the Falcons’ win over the Jaguars. Huntley led the way with 86 yards on 19 carries. Ollison had nine carries for 30 yards, with one catch for 12 yards. As for Allgeier, the rookie had eight carries for 26 yards and recorded both a rushing and receiving touchdown. This is arguably the Falcons’ deepest position group heading into final cuts.

Defensive line played well

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Timmy Horne, Derrick Tangelo and Abdullah Anderson each made plays up front and it was an encouraging performance from the defensive line as a unit. With Marlon Davidson injured, and a lack of depth up front, don’t be surprised if one or two of these guys make the 53-man roster Tuesday. In our latest projection, we have Horne and Abdullah both making the team. After Saturday’s game, this coaching staff will have some tough decisions to make.

DeAngelo Malone arrives

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

DeAngelo Malone batted down a ball in the first half and later recovered a blocked punt. The third-round pick out of Western Kentucky had his best game by far as a Falcon. Malone is a lock for the 53-man roster and it was good to see him play with confidence in multiple areas on defense. Second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie also had a nice game. Both rookies should play major roles this season, even if they aren’t starting in Week 1.

Deion Jones sighting

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jones came off the physically unable to perform list earlier this week and finally returned to the field on Saturday. The Falcons’ highest-paid player was involved in non-stop trade speculation throughout training camp, but it appears the team will go into the year with Jones on the 53-man roster. The former second-round pick finished the game without a tackle.

Dorian Etheridge carted off field with injury

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge suffered the only major injury of the game. Etheridge was carted off the field in the second quarter with a knee/leg injury. While he wasn’t a lock to make the roster, it’s a disappointing way for the young linebacker to end his preseason.

