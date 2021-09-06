Falcons vs. Eagles: 7 storylines to follow in Week 1

After a busy offseason, the Atlanta Falcons host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the regular season this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. First-year Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will look to guide the team back to the playoffs following a three-year drought.

Let’s check out seven storylines worth following during Sunday’s season-opening matchup in Atlanta.

Offensive line issues?

(AP Photo/ John Bazemore)

Matt Hennessy will get his first NFL start at center in Week 1, and is replacing an All-Pro in Alex Mack. Meanwhile, left guard Josh Andrews is out with a broken hand and rookie Jalen Mayfield could be the one to replace him. This could be tough day for the inexperienced interior of Atlanta's offensive line. Ryan will have to get the ball out quickly against Philadelphia's front seven to avoid getting in trouble.

Rookie TE Kyle Pitts makes debut

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Falcons passed on multiple first-round quarterbacks, including Georgia native Justin Fields, in favor of generational tight end Kyle Pitts. During his two-play preseason performance, Pitts made quite the impression. On Atlanta's first offensive play against the Browns, he took a short pass up the sideline for a 27-yard gain. https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons/status/1432136119366324225 Arthur Smith has consistently said he doesn't feel Pitts needed the extra reps and fans will finally get to see why on Sunday. The Eagles are going to bring the pressure, which should give Pitts an opportunity to be a big part of the offense right out of the gate.

Ryan rusty?

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Matt Ryan enters his 14th season, and while it doesn't seem like a big deal for the former MVP to skip this year's preseason, the team is implementing a new system and dealing with significant roster turnover. There's nothing wrong with taking the cautious approach to the exhibition season, but until we actually see No. 2 out there in Arthur Smith's offense, it's tough to know what to expect from the Falcons QB.

Running game revival?

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Mike Davis is neither Christian McCaffrey nor Derrick Henry, but he is still a productive back that can do a lot of things well. Davis is an efficient runner and can also be a weapon in the short passing game. Atlanta's offensive line will need to open up holes, which is a serious concern after a rocky preseason performance. If the Falcons can establish some semblance of a rushing attack, it will open the play-action passing game -- where Arthur Smith's bread has been buttered as a play-caller.

How much will Dante Fowler play?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Fowler still isn't starting on the depth chart, but that means very little until we see the defense take the field in Week 1. At this point, though, there's no reason to believe Fowler is a lock for a starting role, or even for significant playing time. Surely, the former No. 3 overall pick is one of the team's most naturally gifted pass rushers, but it just doesn't feel like the coaching staff is prioritizing Fowler's role on defense. We will find out on Sunday.

Ridley vs. Slay

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Darius Slay is the Eagles unquestioned No. 1 CB, and for the first time in his NFL career, we can say the same about Falcons WR Calvin Ridley. Julio Jones was the talk of the offseason, but you could make a case that even if Jones was still in Atlanta, Ridley would be Matt Ryan's preferred target. Slay has the speed to stick with Ridley, however, if the speedy wideout can get loose just one time, Atlanta's chances of winning go way up.

Jalen Hurts: An upgrade from Carson Wentz?

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts was thrown into a dysfunctional situation in 2020. With Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz both out of the picture, Philadelphia is officially all in on the former Oklahoma QB -- for this season at least. Hurts can hurt Atlanta's defense even if he doesn't have a great day passing. The Falcons must stay in their rush lanes and make sure to disguise coverages as much as possible to keep Hurts uncomfortable.

