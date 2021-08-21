Falcons vs. Dolphins: How to watch Saturday’s preseason matchup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Falcons play their second preseason game on Saturday evening against the Miami Dolphins, but don’t expect to see Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley or any of the team’s starters. Just like in last week’s opener, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is taking a cautious approach and will let the backups get the majority of reps.

Since we both know you’re still going to watch, here’s all the info you need for tonight’s preseason action.

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

When: Saturday, August 21, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX-5 Atlanta

Radio: 92.9 FM “The Game”

Stream: FuboTV (try it free)

Related

Falcons release depth chart for second preseason game

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Sheffield out, Williamson in

Atlanta Falcons to sit starters vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday

Watch: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith mic’d up at training camp

Recommended Stories