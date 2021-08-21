Falcons vs. Dolphins: How to watch Saturday’s preseason matchup
The Atlanta Falcons play their second preseason game on Saturday evening against the Miami Dolphins, but don’t expect to see Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley or any of the team’s starters. Just like in last week’s opener, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is taking a cautious approach and will let the backups get the majority of reps.
Since we both know you’re still going to watch, here’s all the info you need for tonight’s preseason action.
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
When: Saturday, August 21, 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX-5 Atlanta
Radio: 92.9 FM “The Game”
Stream: FuboTV (try it free)
