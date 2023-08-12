Falcons vs. Dolphins highlights Preseason Week 1
Watch highlights from the Preseason Week 1 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins.
Watch highlights from the Preseason Week 1 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins.
After two preseason games Thursday, there are six each on Friday and Saturday and two more on Sunday.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
Jordan Love is in a big spot as he takes over for Aaron Rodgers.
Betting the NFL preseason can be an adventure.
The Falcons look like they're rolling with a run-heavy offense with rookie Bijan Robinson at the forefront. How does that impact our betting strategy?
It's almost time for the NFL preseason to begin. Here's how to stream every football game.
Tyreek Hill allegedly slapped a Marina employee in the head after he and others boarded a boat without permission last month in Miami.
Everyone got their first look at the Broncos offense under Sean Payton.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
That's eight goals in five matches for Messi.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
Which coaches will use their starters in the first week of the preseason?
Cade Johnson walked to the medical tent during Seattle’s preseason game against Minnesota on Thursday night, and was later stretchered off the field.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
You might not like college football realignment, but there's not doubt it's going to make for better TV.
“We are all good here in Birdland!”
The second pick of the NFL Draft made his preseason debut Thursday.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski highlights some veteran players who are set to provide draft value in 2023.