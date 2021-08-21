Falcons vs Dolphins: Four players we want to see more of

The Atlanta Falcons held two joint practice sessions with the Miami Dolphins this week, and on Saturday night, the two teams will face each other in preseason game No. 2. While the Falcons don’t intend to play their starters, here are four players we hope to see more of against the Dolphins tonight.

RB | Javian Hawkins

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Javian Hawkins didn't have much running room but his performance against Tennessee left room for improvement. The rookie running back received plenty of hype leading up to his preseason debut due to his shiftiness and ability to give the Falcons' offense a change of pace. Hawkins only saw 18 of the team's 54 offensive snaps on offense and carried the ball just five times for two yards. Could the poor production be a result of the poor offensive line play? Of course. However, Hawkins needs a much bigger role against the Dolphins to truly push for the fourth running back spot.

WR | Tajae Sharpe

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Sharpe's low snap count may actually be a sign that he has the inside track to be the Falcons' fourth or fifth receiver this upcoming season. However, he only played 12 snaps in the opener and you'd like to see more of him, especially given his history with Arthur Smith. Nonetheless, Sharpe was targeted only once and failed to pull in the football. Atlanta's receiving corps are awfully thin once you get past Olamide Zaccheaus. With two weeks left, I expect to see Sharpe more against the Dolphins.

RB | D'Onta Foreman

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

D'Onta Foreman is another guy who has some history with Arthur Smith. It's not a rich history, as he only carried the ball for the Titans 22 times for 95 yards in 2020. Considering the likelihood that the Falcons carry four running backs this season, Foreman should be a prime contender, alongside Hawkins, for the third or fourth spot. Foreman could also be a contingency plan for Qadree Ollison, who's been dinged up for most of camp. Foreman was only featured on seven offensive plays Friday evening, and I doubt this is due to the coaches resting him for more games down the line. If he can perform on Saturday night, it will only increase the intensity of Atlanta's running back competition.

ROLB | Shareef Miller

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

The Falcons' pass rush has been in need of an overhaul for quite some time. Miller only took 13 of the 67 defensive snaps against Tennessee, but he managed to get a sack on one of his three pass-rushing attempts. In fact, Miller's 87.2 Pro Football Focus grade was the highest of any player on defense. Miller's opening performance was encouraging, but he needs another good showing on Saturday to solidify a roster spot.

