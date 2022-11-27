Falcons vs. Commanders highlights Week 12
Watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Washington Commanders highlights from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Washington Commanders highlights from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
WATCH: Fred Warner forces early turnover vs. Saints.
The best reactions from Bengals vs. Titans in Week 12.
Now they are set to make their triumphant return roughly 22 years later.
Another loss for the Broncos, who are now 3-8 this season.
Thanks to Daron Payne and Kendall Fuller, the Washington Commanders pick up a critical win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Every team in the NFC East has at least seven wins this season. The Commanders became the latest of the division’s teams to reach that mark when the beat the Falcons 19-13 on Sunday. The win moved their record to 7-5 and they have a chance to move ahead of the Giants with a road [more]
The Patriots lost to the Vikings 33-26 on Thanksgiving. Here's how that defeat impacts New England's position in the AFC playoff race entering Week 13.
Luke Fickell went 57-18 at Cincinnati and famously led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't hold on in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-17. Here's how Brady fared in the defeat.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
The Browns rallied to down the Buccaneers in overtime
It’s arguably no coincidence that, with Green Bay’s playoff chances circling the drain — and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking particularly inaccurate during crunch time of a Week 11 loss to the Titans — more information has been emerging about a thumb injury through which he has been playing. With the Packers at 4-7 and [more]
With quarterback Zach Wilson on the bench, and journeyman Mike White on the field, the New York Jets have a credible passing game.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Henry looked to be on his way to an easy touchdown.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 14
Neither were the coaching staff, as head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game that the Wolverines had "emptied the playbook" during the Wolverines' 45-23 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday. Part of that emptying of the playbook was calling a trick play in a crucial moment. With the Wolverines driving in the fourth quarter, Kalel Mullings, a linebacker converted to running back this week, threw the ball to find a wide-open Luke Schoonmaker to extend the drive.
Sources confirmed to The Enquirer that Wisconsin has reached an agreement with UC Bearcats coach Luke Fickell and will name him their next head coach.