Falcons vs. Chargers: Final injury reports for Week 9 matchup

The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will look to stay atop the NFC South when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) in Week 9. Based on the injuries each team is dealing with, the matchup to watch is the Falcons’ secondary against the Chargers’ wide receivers.

Since Atlanta has ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell and Los Angeles will be without both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, we’ll see whose backups come to play during Sunday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Check out each team’s Friday injury report with game designations below.

Falcons Week 9 injury report

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status A.J. Terrell Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Elijah Wilkinson Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Erik Harris Ankle – – LP QUEST. Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion FP FP FP Chuma Edoga Personal – DNP –

Chargers Week 9 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Keenan Allen Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Dustin Hopkins Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Josh Palmer Concussion FP FP FP Donald Parham Hamstring FP DNP DNP OUT Chris Rumph Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Jerry Tillery Back DNP DNP LP OUT Mike Williams Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Austin Ekeler Abdomen – LP FP Brenden Jaimes Quad – LP FP Amen Ogbongbemiga Groin – DNP LP QUEST. DeAndre Carter Illness – – LP QUEST.

