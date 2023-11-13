Advertisement

Falcons vs. Cardinals: Watch highlights from Week 10

Deen Worley
·2 min read

The one-win Arizona Cardinals welcomed back quarterback Kyler Murray just in time to dice up the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. Murray, who had been out since last year with an ACL injury, led a late drive to clinch Sunday’s 25-23 win over the Falcons.

Just three weeks ago, Atlanta sat atop the NFC South with a 4-3 record, but after losing three straight games, the team has dropped to third place in the division. Check out the top plays from Sunday’s matchup in Arizona.

Scotty Miller gives the Falcons an early lead

Rookie Bijan Robinson extends Falcons' lead

Kyler Murray cuts into the Falcons' lead

Cardinals EDGE sacks Heinicke

Nate Landman intercepts Kyler Murray

Greg Dortch makes game changing punt return

Drake London makes spectacular catch

Desmond Ridder gives the Falcons a 1-point lead

Kyle Murray scrambles for key first down

Full Week 10 Game Recap

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire