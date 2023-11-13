Falcons vs. Cardinals: Watch highlights from Week 10
The one-win Arizona Cardinals welcomed back quarterback Kyler Murray just in time to dice up the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. Murray, who had been out since last year with an ACL injury, led a late drive to clinch Sunday’s 25-23 win over the Falcons.
Just three weeks ago, Atlanta sat atop the NFC South with a 4-3 record, but after losing three straight games, the team has dropped to third place in the division. Check out the top plays from Sunday’s matchup in Arizona.
Scotty Miller gives the Falcons an early lead
It's @MillerTime___10!!
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8MN3SGsGje
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 12, 2023
Rookie Bijan Robinson extends Falcons' lead
The Tucson kid is in the endzone 💨
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/cNTORYh9ik
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 12, 2023
Kyler Murray cuts into the Falcons' lead
things we missed: pic.twitter.com/7Um0WODLdK
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 12, 2023
Cardinals EDGE sacks Heinicke
Taking him DOWN!@0julari x #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/CLHmTzyl2a
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 12, 2023
Nate Landman intercepts Kyler Murray
.@_Nate_Landman, covering land & air!
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/EJSfNIGXFA
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 12, 2023
Greg Dortch makes game changing punt return
TALK TO 'EM DORTCH 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/UvDPXKT5mC
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 12, 2023
Drake London makes spectacular catch
HOW?! 🤯 @DrakeLondon_
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/UJ7wnJUuS2
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 12, 2023
Desmond Ridder gives the Falcons a 1-point lead
Go, Desmond, go! 🏃♂️
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/pUqDcL8ulq
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 12, 2023
Kyle Murray scrambles for key first down
Kyler Murray, ladies and gentlemen 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yVmXaQVgn1
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 13, 2023
Full Week 10 Game Recap
[lawrence-related id=126020,125904,125723,125942]