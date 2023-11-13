Falcons vs. Cardinals: Watch highlights from Week 10

The one-win Arizona Cardinals welcomed back quarterback Kyler Murray just in time to dice up the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. Murray, who had been out since last year with an ACL injury, led a late drive to clinch Sunday’s 25-23 win over the Falcons.

Just three weeks ago, Atlanta sat atop the NFC South with a 4-3 record, but after losing three straight games, the team has dropped to third place in the division. Check out the top plays from Sunday’s matchup in Arizona.

Scotty Miller gives the Falcons an early lead

Rookie Bijan Robinson extends Falcons' lead

The Tucson kid is in the endzone 💨 📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/cNTORYh9ik — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 12, 2023

Kyler Murray cuts into the Falcons' lead

Cardinals EDGE sacks Heinicke

Nate Landman intercepts Kyler Murray

Greg Dortch makes game changing punt return

TALK TO 'EM DORTCH 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UvDPXKT5mC — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 12, 2023

Drake London makes spectacular catch

Desmond Ridder gives the Falcons a 1-point lead

Kyle Murray scrambles for key first down

Kyler Murray, ladies and gentlemen 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yVmXaQVgn1 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 13, 2023

Full Week 10 Game Recap

