Falcons vs. Bucs: NFL sets time for Week 18 matchup

The Atlanta Falcons don’t have a lot to play for in their season finale against the NFC South-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so it should come as no surprise that the NFL opted to place the game in its 1:00 p.m. ET slot on Sunday.

With the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions potentially playing for the NFC North title, the league has placed that game in its Sunday night slot. Check out the Week 18 schedule below, as shared by the NFL’s Twitter account.

The Buccaneers clinched the division with a win over the Panthers in Week 17, but they still intend to play their starters in Week 18, the team, announced on Monday. As for the Falcons, they ended a four-game losing streak by defeating the Cardinals.

It was the first win of rookie QB Desmond Ridder‘s NFL career. The former Cincinnati standout has his work cut out for him as he prepares to face off against Buccaneers QB Tom Brady this Sunday in Atlanta.

List

Twitter reacts to Falcons' 20-19 win over the Cardinals

Related

Falcons release WR Cameron Batson from practice squad Falcons vs. Cardinals: Best photos from Sunday's game Falcons fans have mixed feelings after Week 17 win 4 takeaways from the Falcons' victory over the Cardinals Watch: Arthur Smith on Falcons' 20-19 win over Cardinals

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire