Falcons vs. Browns: How watch Sunday’s preseason finale

It’s been an ugly preseason for the Atlanta Falcons thus far, but the team has a chance to end things on a high note during tonight’s finale against the Cleveland Browns.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he intends to play just about everybody after holding the starters out of the first two exhibition matchups. This means we will likely get our first look at first-round pick Kyle Pitts in action.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or stream Atlanta’s third and final preseason game.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns: Preseason Game 3

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

When: Sunday, August 29, 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FuboTV

